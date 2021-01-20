Columbus Circle Investors Sells 15,820 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Marvell Technology Group worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

