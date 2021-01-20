Columbus Circle Investors Sells 16,093 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Square were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

SQ stock opened at $227.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.74, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

