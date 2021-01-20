Columbus Circle Investors Sells 166,725 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166,725 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.63% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.