Columbus Circle Investors Sells 238,771 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,771 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chewy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Chewy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders sold a total of 652,089 shares of company stock worth $60,251,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

