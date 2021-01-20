Columbus Circle Investors Sells 371,035 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 371,035 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises 2.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.49% of Nuance Communications worth $61,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $18,354,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,725,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of NUAN opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

