Columbus Circle Investors Sells 41,217 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,217 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.47% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AIMC stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,280. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

