Columbus Circle Investors Sells 4,783 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.25% of Five Below worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

