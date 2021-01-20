Columbus Circle Investors Sells 76,434 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,434 shares during the period. OneMain comprises 1.6% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.56% of OneMain worth $36,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in OneMain by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.