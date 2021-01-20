Columbus Circle Investors Trims Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,355 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the quarter. Cree accounts for about 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.33% of Cree worth $38,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CREE opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.