Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 488,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

