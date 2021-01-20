Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. 553,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,438,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.