Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 6.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $161,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

