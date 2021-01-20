Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. EJF Capital grew its position in shares of Comerica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 311,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 286,033 shares during the period. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 42,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Comerica by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

