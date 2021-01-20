Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $67.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,672. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.