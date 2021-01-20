Comerica’s (CMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. 16,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,886,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 164,221 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

