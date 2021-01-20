CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. CommScope accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.46% of CommScope worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $12,612,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 682,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CommScope by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 479,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 382,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 74,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,576. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

