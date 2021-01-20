CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.12

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 14831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CommScope by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 382,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 682,092 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,352,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

