Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Major Shareholder Tian Qiao Chen Sells 3,557,369 Shares

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tian Qiao Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $39,778,237.44.

On Thursday, November 12th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 1,937,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.