Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

