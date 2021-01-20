Comparing MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

This table compares Wetouch Technology and MarketAxess’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess $511.35 million 38.41 $204.90 million $5.40 95.81

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and MarketAxess, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 0 6 4 0 2.40

MarketAxess has a consensus target price of $501.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.01%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26%

Summary

MarketAxess beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.