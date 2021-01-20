Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Shares Up 2%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. 207,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 131,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,400.00.

The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

