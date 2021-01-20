Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,255.53

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,255.53 and traded as high as $1,430.00. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) shares last traded at $1,398.50, with a volume of 1,668,141 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The company has a market cap of £24.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,416.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,255.53.

In related news, insider Alison Yapp purchased 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, with a total value of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37). Also, insider Karen Witts purchased 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.