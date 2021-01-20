COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 325,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 344,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,784,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,562,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,616,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

