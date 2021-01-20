Compound Tops One Day Trading Volume of $226.32 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $907.62 million and approximately $226.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $203.88 or 0.00590588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,804 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.