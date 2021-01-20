Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €83.25 ($97.94) and last traded at €82.70 ($97.29). Approximately 88,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.15 ($95.47).

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 54.62.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

