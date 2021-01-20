Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Also, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,476. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $429.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.