Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 7.3%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.68. 3,884,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,955,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

