Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading Down 6.8%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,675,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,641,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,552 shares of company stock worth $82,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 869.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 126.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

