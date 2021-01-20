CONMED (CNMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,924.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $52,247.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,189.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

