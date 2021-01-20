Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Connectome token can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00004032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Connectome is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

Connectome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

