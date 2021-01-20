ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,450. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 211,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.