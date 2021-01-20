Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.