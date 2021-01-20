Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,765.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,623.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

