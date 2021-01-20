Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.84, for a total transaction of $3,822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $230.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

