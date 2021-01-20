Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 100.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 283.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 42.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $230.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.84, for a total transaction of $3,822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

