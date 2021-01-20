Constellation (DAG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $386,600.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $386,600.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

