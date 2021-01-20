Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Insider Karen Valentine Sells 17,203 Shares

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 688,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,702. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 787,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 230,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 668,020 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 243,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 383,274 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

