Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.29

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.29 and last traded at $169.21, with a volume of 287856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 183.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

