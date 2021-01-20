Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Down 5.2%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 4,993,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 1,447,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.