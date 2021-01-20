Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Down 5.2%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 4,993,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 1,447,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,880,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 414,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 697,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

