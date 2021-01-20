Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $71,330.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

