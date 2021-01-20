Content Value Network (CVNT) One Day Volume Tops $649,571.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $8.15 million and $649,571.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00541824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.36 or 0.03924995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

CVNT is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

