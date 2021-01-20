ContentBox (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1.90 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00325169 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars.

