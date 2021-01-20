ContentBox (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00325169 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

