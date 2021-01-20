Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Shares Down 1.5%

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $14.02. 98,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

About Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Contura Energy, Inc engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. It operates through the following business segments: Central Appalachia (CAPP)-Met; Central Appalachia (CAPP)-Thermal; Northern Appalachia (NAPP); and All Other. The CAPP-Met comprises of seven active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, sixteen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

