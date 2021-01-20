Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Stock Price Up 11%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s share price rose 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 409,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 373,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Conversion Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

