Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.49

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 826834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$508.38 million and a P/E ratio of -35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$703,621.38.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

