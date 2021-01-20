CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.71. 4,278,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,732,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $802.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
