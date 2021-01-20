Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Shares of PVG opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

