Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading Up 8.5%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 1,222,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 520,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

