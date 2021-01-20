Corning (GLW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

